OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska says he will re-introduce a measure aimed at helping secure citizenship for the widower of an Omaha police officer killed in the line of duty nearly two years ago.

The measure, first introduced by former Nebraska Congressman Brad Ashford and dubbed the Kerrie Orozco Act, would expedite the citizenship process for spouses of first responders who are killed on the job.

Bacon, a Republican, defeated Ashford, a Democrat, in November in the race to represent the state’s 2nd congressional district, which encompasses the Omaha area.

Kerrie Orozco was fatally shot in May 2015 while trying to make an arrest. Her husband, Hector Orozco, is now a single father to three children, including the one Kerrie Orozco delivered only three months before her death.