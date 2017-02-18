Columbus – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team used a strong second half to defeat the Central Community College Raiders 80-60 on Friday night in a Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference contest.

In the first half the Raiders shot 54.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from behind the three-point line, while holding the Knights to 46.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range. The Knights led at halftime 36-30.

In the second half, the Knights defense held the Raiders to 33.3 percent from the field and 14.7 percent from three-point range for 30 points. The Knights scored 44 points in the second half, shooting 55.2 percent and making three of eight shots from three-point range.

The Knights are 18-7 overall and 4-0 in the NCCAC. Diontae Champion scored 19 points to lead the Knights in scoring. Four other Knights reached the double digit mark. Samuel Kearns and Godfrey Rolle each tallied 12 points. David Niklasson added 11 points and Victor Lewis chipped in 10 points. Champion grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Knights.

The Raiders are 15-13 and 0-5 in the NCCAC. The Raiders offense was provided by Jerome Dixon, who had a game high 28 points. The next highest scorer for the Raiders was eight points by Luke Cadzow and Marco Fabietti. Ruben Fuamba had nine rebounds to lead the Raiders.

The Knights will play on Saturday in another NCCAC contest at Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 pm CST.