North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights volleyball team has announced the signing of Neci Sundquist for the 2017 volleyball season.

Sundquist, a 5’ 10” Outside hitter from Tongue River High School in Dayton, Wyo.

Lady Knight Head Coach Alexa McCall said, “We are very excited to have Neci join the Lady Knights. She will add some height for us on the outside and we are looking for her to be an impact player.”

Sundquist is the Lady Knights eighth signing for the 2017 season. Jade Max from Ogallala, Carly Moss from Loveland, Colo., Carlie Wytulka from Nucla, Colo., Luisa Hernandez from Yuma, Colo., Shaylee Johnson from Fleming, Colo., Jordyn Simpson from North Platte, and Taylin McNair from Imperial are the other signees.