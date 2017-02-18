McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Students in McCook will again hold Project Empty Bowl, an annual fundraising event for the Saint Patrick School Art Program that helps feed the needy.

The McCook Daily Gazette reports that the school's sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade student auction off their creations of handcrafted pottery bowls and glass art pieces this weekend.

The silent auction will be held Sunday, along with the annual Spaghetti on Sunday dinner in the basement of St. Patrick’s Church.

A portion of every piece sold will go to McCook’s local food pantry. The rest will go to the schools art program to help buy another pottery wheel and a new clay extruder.