OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was hospitalized after a fire at a house in northeast Omaha.

Firefighters who were sent to the house around 1:30 p.m. Sunday found a small blaze in a bedroom, which they soon extinguished.

The man had already escaped. He was taken to a hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters suspect the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.