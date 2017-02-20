LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say some people and their vehicles boxed in an erratically driven pickup truck and forced it to stop until deputies could arrive in Southeast Nebraska.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted Monday that several people called 911 around 8:50 a.m. Saturday after seeing the pickup run through a ditch while exiting Louisville (LOO’-ihs-vihl) State Recreation Area and onto Nebraska Highway 50 while towing a trailer.

More people called 911 to report the southbound pickup and trailer had drifted into the northbound lanes. The Sheriff’s Office reports that some people then somehow boxed in the pickup and trailer and forced it to stop near Manley.

Deputies soon arrived and arrested the pickup driver on suspicion of several crimes, including driving under the influence of drugs.