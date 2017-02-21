Dale Lee Kramer, age 47, of Elk Point, SD, formerly of North Platte and Stapleton, NE, passed away at home on Sunday, February 19, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer.

Dale was born February 9, 1970, to Walter LeRoy and Sandra Lee (Prinz) Kramer in North Platte where he grew up. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1988.

On August 12, 1989, Dale was united in marriage to Carol Marie Masloskie in North Platte. They lived in North Platte until 1998 when they moved to Stapleton. Dale attended college for two years, eventually earning his Journeyman Electrician’s license. He became a truck driver and drove for six years before training to work for the Department of Homeland Security.

Dale enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He loved his wife and children dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, of Elk Point; son, Kyle Kramer (fiancée, Beth Grow), of Guthrie Center, IA; daughter, Kelly Kramer, of Elk Point; his mother, Sandra Kramer, of Lewellen, NE; sister, Helen Kramer, of North Platte; and other family.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Walter, grandparents and aunt.

Funeral Service will 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore in North Platte with Job Vigil and KDean Snell officiating. Burial with honors will follow in the McCain Cemetery, southeast of Stapleton. On Saturday, February 25, 2017, a Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Elk Point United Parish in South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial.

The casket will be closed. The memorial book may be signed prior to the service.

Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com or koberfuneralhome.com. Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte and The Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point, SD, are in charge of arrangements.