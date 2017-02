Debbora ‘Deb’ Jane Johnson, 60, died Feb. 20, 2017. She was formerly of Gothenburg.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017, at 2 p.m. CST at the First Baptist Church in Arnold. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Deb Johnson Memorial Fund in care of the Family, 41370 Hwy 40, Callaway, NE 68825.

Arnold Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.