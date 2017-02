OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a man who fired at a Nebraska state trooper during a chase.

The chase began early Tuesday morning in Valley and ended when the man’s car went into a ditch. The man took off running but was captured with the help of a police dog.

The man was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment of his injuries. His name hasn’t been released.

The trooper was not hit by the man’s gunshots. The trooper’s name hasn’t been released either.