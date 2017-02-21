VALPARAISO, Neb. (AP) — A man has been hospitalized after he was found in a creek where his pickup truck crashed in eastern Nebraska.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a passer-by spotted the truck around 9 a.m. Monday. Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Thorson says the man was found lying mostly in the creek water and likely had been for several hours.

The truck had crashed off Nebraska Highway 79 about a mile south of Valparaiso and was lodged in a creek bank.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.