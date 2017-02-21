Marjorie TroBaugh Mickelson, 94, of North Platte, passed away Feb. 17, 2017, at the North Platte Care Center.
Marjorie was born on July 26, 1922, on the family homestead near Norman to Swan A. and Violet (Estergard) Holsten. She attended school in Norman. The family moved to Hastings, where she met and married Sidney TroBaugh on June 10, 1939.
Marjorie worked at the Richmond Shipyards in California as a “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II. Marjorie worked building Liberty ships that her brothers would serve on in the U.S. Navy.
After the war, she moved back to Cambridge to raise their two sons, Richard and Gaylord, along with her stepson, Darrell.
Marjorie worked at Sid’s Repair as a shoe cobbler in Cambridge until moving to Ogallala. She worked as an assembly line laborer for TRW. She was pulled from the assembly line to make electronic parts for the first lunar landing.
To be closer to family, they bought a motel in American Falls, Indiana. In 1982, they moved to North Platte to care for Marjorie’s mother. Marjorie met and married Clarence Mickelson in 1995. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Marjorie was devoted to volunteering with RSVP (Retired Service Volunteer Program) for over 25 years at the North Platte Senior Center. She loved playing dominoes and cards. She was loved by everyone.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Arthur Bramble; two husbands, Sidney TroBaugh and Clarence Mickelson; stepson, Darrell TroBaugh; brother, Roger Holsten; and two grandsons, Zakk Hanson and Jason Brockman.
Marjorie is survived by her sons, Richard (Darlene) TroBaugh, of San Juan Island, Washington, and Gaylord TroBaugh, of North Platte; brother, Stanley (Helen) Holsten, of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be shared at Lockenour-Jones Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at lockenour.com.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Lockenour-Jones Mortuary in Cambridge. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Lockenour-Jones Mortuary, which is in charge of arrangements.