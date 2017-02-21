North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team just completed a four day eight game road trip, finishing 2-6 on the weekend.

On Thursday, Feb 16, the Knights traveled to play the Trinidad State Junior College Trojans in Trinidad, Colo. The Trojans swept the Knights 14-4 and 15-7.

On Friday, the Knights went to Borger, Texas and lost to Dodge City Community College 2-1. They rebounded and defeated host Frank Phillips College 10-4.

On Saturday, the Knights split a doubleheader with Frank Phillips, winning the first game 8-3, and losing the second game 5-8.

The Knights completed their road trip with a stop in Garden City, Kan., to play the Garden City Community College Broncbusters. The Broncbusters swept the Knights 11-6 and 8-0.

The Knights are 4-8 on the season and will play next at Northeastern Junior College in a double header on Wednesday, Feb 22. The games were originally scheduled for Feb 28. Game times are at 3 pm and 5 pm CST.

Check www.npccknights.com for box scores and seasonal statistics.