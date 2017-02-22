Dr. Jerre L. Johnson, age 81, of North Platte, NE, passed away at home on Monday, February 20, 2017.

Jerre was born December 10, 1935, to Roy and Ruth Johnson at David City, NE. The family later moved to Lincoln, NE, where Jerre graduated from Lincoln High School then Wentworth Military Academy and later the University of Nebraska. He earned his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State University in 1963. After 14 years in private practice, Jerre returned to KSU as a faculty member. In 1980 he received his Ph.D. in Veterinary Pathology and was the Director of the Veterinary Science Lab at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte for 20 years. Dr. Johnson retired in 2000 as NU Professor Emeritus.

On August 20, 1960, Jerre was united in marriage to Mary Katherine ‘Kay’ Peerson and the family was blessed with four children. They were loving married for 55 years when Kay passed away in 2015.

Jerre was a lifetime member of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association, which elected him Veterinarian of the Year in 1998, and was a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association. In addition, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Platte Valley Lodge #32 AF&AM where he served as Master and was a Master Mason, lifetime member of Tehama Shrine, and member of the North Platte Shrine Club. Jerre was a Rotarian for 38 years, a Paul Harris fellow, and had served in the Missouri National Guard for six years. He was also active in the Boy Scouts of America, having earned his Eagle Scout Award when he was younger and later held leadership roles for 20 years.

Jerre enjoyed reading, traveling, camping, fishing and painting. He was an avid sports fan, a loyal Husker and Wildcat fan, and he knew personally why golf was a four letter word!

Jerre leaves behind his daughters, Janelle Sullivan, of Ogden, IA, Cheryl Johnson, of Orlando, FL, and Kristin (Brandon) Taylor, of Longmont, CO; a son, Mark Johnson, of North Platte; three grandchildren, Kelli Sullivan, of North Platte, and Kyle and Sara Taylor, of Longmont, CO; a great-grandson, Sean Ellis, of North Platte; sister-in-law, Judy (Bob) Vilumis, of Kalamazoo, MI; and other family.

Along with his wife, Kay, Jerre was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ruth Johnson; sisters, Lou Jane Munson and Shirley Faytinger.

As to Jerre’s wishes, cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held. The memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2017, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the NVMA Scholarship Fund, North Platte Shrine Club or the donor’s choice.