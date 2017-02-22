Sterling, Colo – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team won a pair of games in a doubleheader against the Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first game, the Knights defeated the Plainswomen 8-7. Sophomore Samantha Foster picked up the win for the Knights.

In the final game of the day, the Knights completed the sweep with a 12-9 win. Erin Renwick got the win in game two.

“Our defense and offense are getting more consistent each game we play. Knights Head Coach Janelle Higgins said, “Our pitchers threw well and had help all the way around the field. We left less runners on base today which helped us secure two wins.”

The Knights had three home runs on the day. One each from Foster, Samantha Gill, and Alyiah Franco. Sarah Beaton added a triple.

The Knights are now 6-8 on the season and will be in action Saturday, Feb 25 when they travel to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to face the Iowa Western Community College Lady Reivers in a doubleheader. Game times are at noon and 2 pm.

On Sunday, Feb 26, they will travel to Norfolk, to play the Northeast Community College Lady Hawks.