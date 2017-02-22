North Platte – The North Platte Community College Lady Knights ended the regular season on sophomore night, losing to the McCook Community College Lady Indians 82-57.

It was the final regular season game for six Lady Knight sophomores: Aljahnay Duncan, Mai’Zhrae Zeno, Caroline Delatour, Thomesha Wilson, Mickenzie Brennan and Jessica Lovitt.

The game was the final regular season game for Lady Knights Head Coach Richard Thurin, who is retiring at the end of the season. Thurin has coached the Lady Knights for 16 seasons.

The game started out with the Lady Indians taking the early lead at 8-2. The Lady Knights did pull within one at 15-14, but the Lady Indians went on a 6-0 run to take their largest lead of the first quarter at 21-14. At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Indians led 21-16.

In the second quarter, the game remained close, with the Lady Indians leading throughout the quarter. The Lady Knights did pull again within one at 30-29, but the Lady Indians scored the final four points of the half to take a 34-29 lead going into the break.

The Lady Indians opened up their lead in the third quarter after going on an 11-4 run to take a 12 point lead at 45-33. The Lady Indians continued to increase their lead by finishing out the quarter outscoring the Lady Knights 18-16 to take a 63-49 lead at the end of three.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians increased on their lead outscoring the Lady Knights 19-8 to get the win.

The Lady Indians are 14-14 on the season. They were led in scoring by Kaylea Wason with 17 points. Atunuwa Eva was next with 14 points. A’leah Davis added 13 points and Colby Cox had 12 points. Erica Peet grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lady Indians.

The Lady Knights fall to 9-18 on the season. Lovitt led all scorers with 18 points. Wilson added 12 points. Brennan and Zeno each finished with 10 points. Wilson recorded a double-double by grabbing 12 rebounds.

The Lady Knights now must wait for the outcome of the game between Central and Southeast on Saturday to see who their next opponent will be in the Region IX Division II tournament and where the game will be. If Southeast wins, they will be the number one seed and will host the winner of the Lady Knights and Central. If Central defeats Southeast, all three teams will finish at 2-2 and a tie-breaker will come into play.