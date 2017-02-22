SIDNEY, Iowa (AP) — At least three students have been injured in a collision between a school bus and a pickup truck near the front of a school in southwest Iowa.

Authorities say the collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Sidney Junior/Senior High School in Sidney. District Superintendent Gregg Cruickshank says the bus had just left the grounds to take seven students to vocational classes in Sidney when the oncoming pickup swerved across the street and hit the bus.

Cruickshank says a student driving the pickup was flown to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital for treatment. The superintendent says the bus driver and two boys on the bus were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

He declined to release any names.

Cruickshank also says classes continued as scheduled Wednesday.