A North Platte woman is facing felony drug possession charges after police discovered meth in her home as they searched for a man with felony warrants.

On February 22, at around 1:46 p.m., North Platte police officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Ninth Street in an attempt to located Juan Nila, who had multiple warrants for his arrest.

According to Investigator John Deal, an officer knocked on the front door of the residence and made contact with 22-year-old Karissa Arensdorf.

Deal says during the contact with Arensdorf, and officer in the rear of the residence observed Nila push out a window screen and attempt to escape. The officer was able to apprehend Nila and place him in custody.

Officers then reported that Arensdorf asked them to take possession of a backpack that belonged to Nila. As the officers spoke to Arensdorf, they noticed several plastic baggies in plain view inside the residence. Deal said the baggies contained a white residue that was believed to be methamphetamine. The substance was field tested and returned a positive result for meth.

Arensdorf was placed under arrest and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She was also charged with being an accessory to a felony, a misdemeanor, because Deal says she had been told before that Nila was wanted and she would be arrested if she harbored him. He says it was clear that Nila had been staying with Karissa.

Both Nila and Arensdorf were transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and jailed.