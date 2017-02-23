GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Grand Island authorities have released the names of a woman who was fatally injured and a man who was hurt in the collision of their cars.

The collision occurred around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police Capt. Jim Duering identified the woman Thursday as Ivelynn Dwinell, of Grand Island, and the man as Larry Roebuck Jr., of Phillips.

Duering says Dwinell was pulling out of a restaurant driveway to head north when her car was struck by Roebuck’s southbound car.

Dwinell was pronounced dead later at a hospital. Roebuck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is being investigated.