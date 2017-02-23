Edward Joseph Royle, 68, of Maxwell, passed away Feb. 19, 2017, with family by his side.

Edward was born on March 26, 1948, to Wilford and Hallie (Alexander) Royle in Loup City. He graduated in 1966 from Maxwell Public High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy.

He married Cheryl Rose on July 12, 1967.

Edward was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother and his two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his two daughters, Shenle Clark and Jennifer Royle; 10 grandchildren, Natasha (Karl) Peeler, Desmund Clark, Alicia (David) Royle, Mykel Clark, Tiffanie (Brett) Royle, Crystal Clark, Devin Royle, Kayla (Eddie) Royle, Sierra Clark-Royle and Brittany Baulelit; 13 great-grandchildren; along with a large extended family and numerous friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ‘Edward Royle’ Go Fund Me account at gofundme.com/edward-royle. Online condolences may be shared at beldenlarkin.com.

Inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Belden-Larkin Funeral Home and Cremation Services, which is in charge of arrangements.