North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team will host a pair of Region IX South Sub-Region opponents this weekend in crucial games.

On Friday, Feb 24, the Knights will host the Trinidad State Junior College Trojans. The Trojans are 15-10 on the season and 8-6 in Region IX South Sub-Region play. Karamoko Cisse and Brandon Newman lead the Trojans in scoring at 12.8 points per game. Tykeem Anderson is third in scoring for the Trojans at 12.7 ppg and Malik Hart is averaging 10 ppg. Cisse is also leading the Trojans in rebounding at 6.5 rebounds per game. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm CST.

On Saturday, Feb 25, the Otero Junior College Rattlers will visit McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. The Knights lost on a buzzer beater at La Junta, Colo, back on Jan 20. Tip-off is set for 3 pm CST.

The Rattlers are 18-7 overall and 8-6 in South Sub-Region play. Jervae Robinson leads the Rattlers in scoring with a 14.2 ppg average. Next is Michael Sparks at 13 ppg and Jordan Jones is the other Rattler in double figures at 12.3 ppg. Charles Gavin leads the Rattlers in rebounding at 6.6 ppg.

The Knights come into the weekend at 19-7 on the season and 6-7 in Region IX South Sub-Region play. Diontae Champion leads the Knights in scoring at 16 ppg. Champion is one of five Knights averaging in double figures. The others are Samuel Kearns at 12.9 ppg, Godfrey Rolle at 12.7 ppg, Mike Amius at 11.5 ppg and Victor Lewis at 10.8 ppg. Amius leads the Knights in rebounding at 5.8 rpq.

All three teams are battling to make the top four seeds in the South Sub-Region. The top four seeds will host a first round game of the Region IX tournament on March 4. Currently, Laramie County is seeded first with a 12-3 record, Lamar Community College and Western Nebraska Community College, each have a 10-5 record. Otero and Trinidad have two game left in the South Sub-Region. Each play the Knights and McCook Community College.

The Knights also have to play McCook on Tuesday Feb 28, besides these two games.

Both game will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 radio and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. They will also be livestreamed on www.npccknights.com.