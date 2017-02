LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to what authorities say was a drug-related slaying in Lincoln.

Court records say 33-year-old Jamez Henderson entered his pleas Wednesday in Lancaster County District Court to a second-degree murder charge, use of a firearm, methamphetamine possession, and three other crimes.

Henderson and six other people are suspected in the Dec. 15 shooting death of 41-year-old Jamie Watson. His body was found in a car trunk.