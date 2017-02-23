Today A slight chance of rain and snow before 7am, then snow. High near 33. East northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight Snow. Patchy blowing snow after 8pm. Low around 21. Blustery, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Friday Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 26. North wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. North northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.