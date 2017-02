OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 26-year-old Omaha woman has been given two to three years in prison for stabbing to death her mother.

Court records say Carletta Wells-Harris was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County District Court. She’d pleaded no contest to manslaughter after prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge and a weapons count.

Authorities say Wells-Harris killed 43-year-old Meredith Wells during a dispute at her home on July 5 last year.