OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A teen accused of firing a gun at a Nebraska State trooper and fleeing the officer in a stolen car has been charged as an adult in Douglas County Court.

Prosecutors have charged 17-year-old Shane Kildow with four felony counts: attempted assault of an officer, use of deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from an occupied vehicle and theft.

Investigators say Kildow began firing when the trooper tried to stop him early Tuesday morning northwest of Omaha. Officials say Kildow crashed the stolen car he was driving in Valley, and then fled on foot before he was caught with the help of a police dog. The trooper was not injured.

A public defender appointed to represent Kildow on Thursday did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.