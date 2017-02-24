OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are seeking a woman who passed a counterfeit $100 bill to buy five boxes of Girl Scout cookies in west Omaha.

Authorities say some Girl Scouts had set up outside a store Wednesday afternoon when the woman approached. She said wanted to buy five $4 boxes of the cookies but had only the $100 bill. A scout co-leader, Roni Gosch, gave the woman $80 in change, using her own money so the girls wouldn’t run short of cash to make change for other buyers.

Another of the women helping the girls soon suspected the bill was bogus. Police say it was.

Police have obtained pictures of the woman and the vehicle she arrived in from parking lot surveillance video. No arrest has been reported.