Giovani A. Lopez, 20, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Giovani was born Feb. 21, 1996, in Cozad, the son of Carlos Lopez and Celestina Alonzo-Lopez.

Survivors include his parents, Carlos Lopez and Celestina Alonzo Lopez; his stepmother, Angela Lopez; his girlfriend, Tori Goscha; siblings, Cassandra Perez, Janell Perez, Carlos Lopez, Leonardo Lopez and Lidia Cabrera; as well as his nieces and nephews, Alaina, Emanuel, Amara, Dominic, Jasmine, Christian, and baby Alejandra.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Alfonso and Concepion Alonzo, and his aunt, Mona Alonzo.

Memorials may be made in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home, 421 W. 4th St., North Platte with the Reverend Jan Ekstedt officiating. Graveside services will be held following the funeral. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.