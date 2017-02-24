Juanita F. Finch, age 82 of Cozad and longtime Paxton resident, died February 23, 2017 at Cozad Rehabilitation and Care Center.

She was born September 9, 1934 at Redford, Missouri to Melton Dale and Hazel (Bryson) Albert. She grew up in Missouri and moved to Nebraska in 1965 and lived in Paxton for the past 40 years.

Survivors include her sons, Gary (Teresa) Gallaher, Joseph (Deb) Smith, Richard (Kayleen) Smith and Greg Smith, brother, Dale (Janice) Albert, sisters, Carol (Jerry) Stepler, Darlene Ditch, and Janice Pearson, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Finch, sons, Charles Gallaher, Michael Smith, and Ronald Kubiak.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm Sunday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Cremation will follow and graveside services will be at a later date at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.