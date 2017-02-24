LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 42-year-old Lincoln woman found hoarding dozens of cats and other pets in her home has been sentenced to 18 months’ probation and been barred from owning any pets for five years.

Autumn Rupert received the sentence Friday after pleading guilty to three counts of animal neglect.

In May, officers found dozens of cats and the house smelling strongly of urine and feces. Officials gave Rupert a week to clean up the house and on May 16 returned with animal control officers and removed nearly four dozen cats, a rabbit, three finches, two beta fish and 13 cages of tarantulas — as well as 10 dead kittens.

Of the 45 cats rescued, 28 were too sick to be saved and were euthanized.