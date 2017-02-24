OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the first-degree murder conviction and life sentence for an Omaha man who shot a teen to death during a 2014 robbery.

Prosecutors say Adrian Lester shot 18-year-old Tielor (TYE’-lur) Williams five times in the face and neck in April 2014 Gallagher Park. Police say Williams was shot after refusing to empty his pockets following a dispute over a marijuana deal.

In his appeal, Lester says his trial court improperly struck a prospective juror, excluded testimony offered to impeach a witness and denied his motion for a new trial. Lester also argued that there was insufficient evidence presented at trial to support his conviction.

The Nebraska high court on Friday rejected all of Lester’s arguments.