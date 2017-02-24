LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker says the state should fill a legal gap that allows convicted rapists custody or visitation rights to children conceived through sexual assault.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, told a legislative committee on Friday the state’s law now protects children of minors whose rapists were adults. It does not apply to cases in which an adult was the victim.

Howard says a Norfolk woman who contacted her is forced to co-parent her child with the man convicted of sexually assaulting her.

Howard’s bill would allow victims to request to terminate their assailant’s parental rights. Supporters say the measure will help sexual assault survivors heal by allowing them to avoid their attackers.

The bill had no opposition.