Winter Weather Advisory until February 24, 6:00 pm

Today Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Areas of blowing snow before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.