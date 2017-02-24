Winter Weather Advisory until February 24, 6:00 pm
Today
Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Areas of blowing snow before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 46.