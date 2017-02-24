LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Trucking Association have started a safety project that will put state troopers into commercial trucks.

The association said in a Facebook posting Friday that the statewide Trooper in a Truck project is aimed at addressing unsafe driving in and around large commercial vehicles.

Patrol Lt. Kurt Von Minden says troopers will ride in the cabs and keep watch. When they spot violations such as following too closely or speeding, they will alert nearby troopers in marked patrol cars who will stop the violators for citations or warnings.