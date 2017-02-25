The North Platte Fire Department was called into action early on Saturday morning after a structure fire broke on the city’s north side.

According to Captain Jeff Hankla, fire crews responded to the fire at 821 North Curtis at around 7:30 a.m. While Hankla was not on the scene, crews reported an active fire upon their arrival.

Witnesses report that there were two adults and two children in the home, but they were all able to escape safely. Hankla said no injuries were sustained by firefighters either. The structure appears to be a total loss.

Hankla says the fire was under control and all crews were back in the station by 9:00 a.m.

City Fire Marshal George Lewis is investigating the fire and has not yet determined a cause. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we have more information.