North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team won a critical game against Region IX South Sub-Region foe Trinidad State Junior College Trojans on Friday night 81-76 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium.

The Knights started off the game by jumping out to a 10-0 lead and led by as many as 17 at 24-7. The Trojans then went on a 13-3 run to make the score 27-20. The Trojans pulled within five an 37-32, but the Knights outscored the Trojans 6-3 at the end of the half to have a 43-35 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Trojans made two consecutive three-pointers to pull within two at 43-41. The Knights stretched the lead out to eight points at 59-51 and continued to lead throughout the game. The Trojans tied the score at 64 on a couple of free throws by Malik Hart.

The Knights retook the lead and went on a 13-5 run to take the lead 77-69. The Trojans did cut the Knights lead at 79-76. Godfrey Rolle sank a couple of free throws to seal the win for the Knights.

The Knights are 20-7 on the season and 7-7 in South Sub-Region play. Rolle led the Knights in scoring with 24 points. Rolle was one of four Knights to reach double figures on the night. Mike Amius was next with 18 points. Samuel Kearns finished with 11 points and Victor Lewis added 10 points. Amius recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.

The Trojans are 15-11 on the season and 8-7 in Region IX South Sub-Region. Brandon Newman led the Trojans with 15 points. Charles Henderson had 14 points and Rene Melendez added 10 points. Henderson had five rebounds to lead the Trojans.

The Knights are next in action tomorrow afternoon when they host another Region IX South Sub-Region opponent, the Otero Junior College Rattlers. The

Rattlers beat the Knights in La Junta, Co on a buzzer beater.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN 1401 radio and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.

Tip-off is at 3 pm CST.