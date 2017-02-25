North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team defeated the Otero Junior College Rattlers 72-54 at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

The Knights jumped out to a 10-2 lead. The Rattlers scored the next eight points to tie the game at 10.

In the first half there were six lead changes with the Knights leading 36-24 at halftime.

The Knights shot 60.7 percent from the field, while holding the Rattlers to 40.7 percent in the first half.

In the second half the Knights never relinquished the lead, shooting 52.4 percent in the second half and led by as many as 23 points, 68-45.

For the game, the Knights shot 56.8 percent from the field and went 7-13 from beyond the three-point line.

The Knights are now 21-7 and 8-7 in Region IX South Sub-Region play. Victor Lewis and Godfrey Rolle each had 13 points to lead the Knights in scoring. Samuel Kearns added 12 points. Buom Dubuol led the Knights in rebounding with seven rebounds.

The Rattlers are now 19-8 and 9-7 in South Sub-Region play. Sekou Cisse led all scorers with 14 points and Jordan Jones added 11 points. Cisse added 10 rebounds to lead the Rattlers.

The Knights will close out the regular season on Tuesday, February 28, when they host McCook Community College.

ESPN 1410 will broadcast the game. It will also be on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm.