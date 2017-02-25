MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A Norfolk woman accused of killing her daughter has had a public defender appointed to represent her.

22-year-old Carla Montoya appeared for a pretrial conference hearing Thursday in Madison County District Court. There, her previous attorney, Christopher Roth, said Montoya’s family, who had been paying her legal fees, had run out of money.

The Madison County Public Defender’s office will now represent Montoya.

Prosecutors say Montoya told police she had tossed her 4-year-old daughter, Caylee, into a bed three times on March 12 and that the girl may have hit her head on the bed frame or a wall.

Montoya has pleaded not guilty to intentional child abuse resulting in death.