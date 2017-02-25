OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry has been awarded a $4 million, 10 year contract to help increase the number of dental graduates practicing in rural Nebraska.

The money comes from the state of Nebraska Oral Health Training and Services fund. Janet Guthmiller, dean of UNMC’s dentistry college, says the funding will focus on scholarships for rural graduates, an increase in patient services and use of technology to deliver virtual dental health services.

Through the contract, UNMC graduating dentists committing to practice in a designated shortage area in Nebraska for at least five years will be eligible to receive a scholarship. The scholarship will considerably lower, and in some cases eliminate, their dental college education debt.