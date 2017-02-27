Esther Marie Dobbins, 96 of Stapleton passed away February 25th 2017, at her home. Esther was born February 2nd, 1921 to Abraham “Earl” and Maude (Arritt) Gallington on the family homestead North of Arnold, NE.

Esther completed her elementary education in a country school North of Arnold. Esther attended two years of high school in Anselmo and graduated High School in Arnold, NE. While in high school, Esther worked at the Arnold Library and at the Arnold Theater. After high school Esther worked North West of Arnold at the Britton ranch as a cook. Esther worked 5 years at the Gambles store in Arnold while her future husband, Arthur Uphoff was stationed for four and a half years in the Pacific during WWII.

In 1946, Esther married Arthur Henry Uphoff. To this union three children were born. The family ranched North West of Stapleton Nebraska. Arthur died in 1963. In 1967 Esther married Hershel Dobbins. Hershel and his three children joined the family. The family continued to ranch N/W of Stapleton. They later relocated to a ranch East of Stapleton along the South Loup River.

In addition to helping with the ranch work, Esther was an excellent cook and seamstress. Esther loved the country life, especially the Sandhills. Esther was an avid Gardner and enjoyed watching things grow. Esther was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Arnold, NE. She was a member of the Senior’s Club in Stapleton, the monthly card club and loved going to senior meals in Stapleton to socialize with her friends.

Esther is survived by son, Ronald (Kay) Uphoff of Stapleton; daughter, Deanna Uphoff-(Kendall)Allison of North Platte; daughter-in-Law, Beverly Uphoff of Omaha; stepdaughter , Janet (Vern) Boeser of Stapleton; stepson, Robert (Rita) Dobbins of Hershey; step daughter-in-law, Dotti Dobbins of Omaha; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arthur Uphoff & Hershel Dobbins; two sisters, Vera Gallington & Edna Rutt; two brothers, Edward & Sylvester Gallington; son, Kenneth Uphoff; step-son, Willis Dobbins; and foster brother, Marion Downing.

Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church in Arnold, NE and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services will be at 10:30 Wednesday, at Adams and Swanson’s Chapel in North Platte, NE with the Reverend Ben Eikhoff officiating. Interment will be at the McCain Cemetery near Stapleton. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. today at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.