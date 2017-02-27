North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights basketball team will finish off the regular season at home on Tuesday, Feb 28, playing the McCook Community College Indians at the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM CST.

It will be the final home game for sophomores Diontae Champion, Jordan Mills, Victor Lewis, David Niklasson, and Mike Amius.

The Indians are 15-14 overall, 4-11 in Region IX South Sub-Region play, and 3-2 in the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference. Four Indians are averaging double figures in scoring led by Lewis Kiankulu, who is averaging 18.3 points per game. D’Von Moore is next at 16.6 ppg, followed closely by Draylan Perkins at 16.5 ppg. Brody Sharkey is the fourth Indian in double figures at 14.5 ppg. Diankulu leads the Indians in rebounding at 9.8 rebounds per game.

The Knights are 21-7 overall, 8-7 in the South Sub-Region and 5-0 in the NCCAC. Five Knights are scoring in double figures led by Champion at 15.3 ppg. Godfrey Rolle is second at 13.1 ppg, followed by Samuel Kearns at 12.8 ppg. Amius is averaging 11.5 ppg and Lewis is at 10.8 ppg for the final two Knights averaging in double figures. Amius leads the Knights in rebounding at 5.9 rpg.

The game will determine the seeding for the Region IX tournament for the Knights. The Indians have clinched the eighth seed. The Knights would get the fifth or sixth seed in the South Sub-Region depending on the outcome of the game.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN radio 1410 and on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. It will also be livestreamed on www.npccknights.com.