Our beloved mother and grandmother, LaWana Howell Thompson, was called home February 23, 2017, at the age of 80 years old, in North Platte, Nebraska. She was born in Sugar City, Idaho, on July 8, 1936, to Richard Smith Howell and Signa Elizabeth Fikstad Howell. She was the sixth of eight children.

LaWana married the love of her life, Merlin John Thompson, on October 31, 1952, at her parent’s home in Salt Lake City. They were lifelong members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple April 13, 1972. The couple was happily married for almost 63 wonderful years and were blessed with five daughters.

She was primarily a homemaker but also worked as a nurse’s aide, packed salads at Lynn Wilson Foods, and cared for children at The Sports Mall children’s nursery for many years before retiring.

LaWana and Merlin loved to spend time with family. They would often travel long distances to family events. They also loved to have family over to picnic, swing and ride horses in their backyard.

She had many interests including poetry, scrapbooking, flowers, watching old Westerns, and collecting dolls and rocks. She also enjoyed music, dancing and playing the piano.

LaWana was preceded in death by her loving husband, Merlin; her parents; and four of her brothers, Dale, Leo, Aaron (at birth) and Ted Howell.

She is survived by her brother, Richard “Merrill” Howell, of West Jordan, UT; sisters, RaNay Debenham, of Vancouver, WA, and Colleen Steed, of Oklahoma City, OK; sisters-in-law, Karla Howell, of Bountiful, UT, Alice Howell, of Kearns, UT, and Wanda Hall, of Rexburg, ID; her children, Kristine (Wayne) Hopkinson, of North Platte, NE, Barbra Jean (James) Debenham, of West Valley City, UT, Jillene Thompson, of West Valley City, UT, Dixie Lee Lee, of Taylorsville, UT, and Stacey May (Randy) Maestas, of Riverton, UT; 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a great great-granddaughter; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017, at the LDS Church (4111 Park Ridge Road, North Platte). A viewing will be held at the church from 3-4 p.m. with the funeral to follow. LaWana will be laid to rest with her husband, Merlin, in Redwood Memorial Estates in West Jordan, Utah. Condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.