LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Southeast Community College is finding out that location matters to students, their communities and their employers.

SCC currently operates campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford, with some educational offerings across the rest of its 15-county service area.

Amy Chesley, SCC’s dean of continuing education, says an initiative to place learning centers in six more communities is seeing progress.

Three of the new centers have opened, in York, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth. Sites in Hebron, Falls City and Wahoo are pending.

Chesley says the centers will offer classroom spaces with connectivity back to one of SCC’s main campuses and include a mobile computer lab. The centers will also offer classes, including general education for adult learners, English as a second language, and non-credit workforce development courses.