LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A state senator says Nebraska should keep children safe by requiring seat belts on school buses and mandating car seats for children younger than 8 years old.

Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha told a legislative committee on Monday that Nebraska must update its laws to fit new car safety technology. A third bill he introduced would allow police officers to write tickets for drivers with unrestrained children even if they are not violating any other traffic laws.

Child passenger safety instructors support the bills. They say motor vehicle accidents are a leading cause of death for children and seat belts and car seats reduce that risk.

The Nebraska Association of School Boards opposes the school bus seat belt measure because it does not include additional funding.