The Gothenburg boys basketball team defeated Chadron, 53-47 in the C1-6 district championship game to advance to the state basketball tournament. The Swedes earned a state trip last season also, marking their first back-to-back state tournament trips since a run of four consecutive state tournaments from 1926-1929. It’s the 23rd all-time state tournament appearance for the Swedes. The official state brackets haven’t been released yet, check back for the state brackets later this week.