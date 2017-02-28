YORK, Neb. (AP) — A Kearney man has died after crashing while being chased by a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 in York County.

Authorities say the incident began about 5:20 p.m. Monday at a rest stop when the trooper spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that had been weaving in and out of interstate traffic. York County Attorney Candace Dick says in a news release that the vehicle drove off and soon crashed into a median guardrail just east of York.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Dick identified him as 40-year-old Anthony Emmons.

An autopsy has been ordered. A grand jury will investigate Emmons’ death, because state law requires such whenever someone dies in custody or in the process of being taken into custody.