North Platte – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team will travel to McCook on Wednesday, March 1 to play a doubleheader against the McCook Community College Lady Indians.

Game times are at 2 pm and 4 pm.

The Lady Indians are 2-10 on the season. Angelica Evans leads the Lady Indians in hitting with a .405 batting average and a .459 slugging percentage. Alexis Moeaki has the only home run for the Lady Indians.

In the ring, the Taya Thorpe has a 5.54 earned run average with 20 strikeouts. Thorpe is 2-4 on the season

The Knights are 6-8 on the season. Samantha Gill is hitting .545 to lead the Knights, followed by Samantha Foster at .531. Gill also leads the Knights in slugging percentage at .773, home runs with two, and runs batted in with 15.

In the ring, Foster has a 3.32 earned run average with 20 strikeouts. Foster is 3-4 on the season. Erin Renwick is tied with Foster in strikeouts and has a 4.67 earned run average.

The games will be the first games for both teams in the Nebraska Community College Athletic Conference.

The games will be livestreamed at www.npccknights.com.