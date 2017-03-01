Aleda Beth Black Ehrbar, 65, of North Platte, daughter of Orval and Leah Black, went into the loving arms of the Lord Feb. 27, 2017, in Lincoln, after a brief illness.
Beth grew up and attended school in Tryon, graduating with the class of 1970. In 1973, she met and married Glen Madrigal. To this union, a daughter, Amanda Lynn, was born.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; grandparents; two sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by her daughter; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.
Family led services will be on 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 at McCain Cemetery, near Stapleton. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
