Barbara J. McEntee, 74, of North Platte, passed away Feb. 27, 2017 at her home. She was born Dec. 25, 1942 to Ernest and Ada (Erxleben) Bahde at Wakefield, NE.

After graduating from Wayne State College, she taught and coached in Council Bluffs, IA for four years before moving to North Platte. She then was employed as a business representitive for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for two years.

On May 27, 1972, she was united in marriage to Terry McEntee. In the fall of that year she resumed her teaching career at Madison Jr. High in North Platte. She taught and coached there for 29 years, retiring in 2001. She coached volleyball and track, with track being her passion. She loved and respected her students and athletes and felt the same feeling from them. They always made her feel young.

She and Terry were blessed with one son, Jason born on June 11, 1978 and enjoyed his growing up years, attending his sports events and other things he was involved in. Jason married Shayla and blessed them with four beautiful grandchildren, Avery, Madilynn, Jaxon, and Gabriella “Eme”. Barbara enjoyed being with her grandchildren. Avery, our lovely redhead, is involved in many sports and musical activities, Madi, our brown eyed little beauty who loves dance and school, Jaxon who loves everything boy especially his John Deere tractor and bib overalls, he looks just like his dad, and Eme our tiny, feisty little sweetheart.

She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Terry of almost 43 years, visiting and discussing politics, watching old and new movies together. She was an avid reader and loved working with her indoor plants.

Survivors include her son, Jason (Shayla) McEntee of North Platte; grandchildren, Avery, Madilynn, Jaxon, and Gabriella “Eme” all of North Platte; sister, Bonnie Hyde of North Platte; brother, Patrick Bahde of Eagleville, TN; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; husband, Terry in 2015; and three brothers, Donald, Robert and Leland Bahde.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to further her grandchildren’s higher education. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with Pastor Jan Eksted officiating. Those wishing to sign her memorial book may do so from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.