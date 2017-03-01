Beverly Margaret Odean, age 81, of Missouri, formerly of Nebraska, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017, at St. John’s Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Beverly was born July 22, 1935, to Donald Wessley and Frances Margaret Renfro Kerr at Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Denver, CO, and later moved to Gering, NE, where she graduated from high school and married Leo James Colson in 1953. The couple had four children and lived in Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado before settling in Hershey, NE, and later divorcing.

On October 26, 1974, Beverly was united in marriage to Delmar Delaine Odean at Malta, MT. They lived in the Hershey and Sutherland areas until moving to Florida in 2011. Beverly and Delmar loved music and spent their lives traveling and playing music in various places throughout the Midwest with their band, “The Del Mars”.

Beverly and Delmar were married for over 34 years when he passed away in 2012. She then moved near her daughter, Brenda, in De Soto, MO, and lived each day waiting to be reunited with Delmar. Though Beverly and Delmar are gone, their music lives on and will be cherished by their family and friends.

Beverly is survived by her children, Brenda (Randy) Solomon, of DeSoto, MO, Tim (Dana) Colson, of Umatilla, FL, and Don (Kathy) Colson, of Boca Raton, FL; stepchildren, Elizabeth ‘Liz’ (Steve) Ellerd, of Platteville, CO, and Kenneth (Cindy) Odean and David (Julie) Odean, of Hershey, NE; 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; her brother, Wes (Pat) Kerr, of Oceanside, CA; sister-in-law, Lynne Kerr, of Franklin, LA; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family.

Along with her husband, Delmar, Beverly was preceded in death by her son, James Colson; her parents, Donald and Frances Kerr; and brother, Don Kerr.

Graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in the Lamont Cemetery, southwest of Hershey. The casket will be closed. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the graveside. Memorials are to the Hershey Senior Center. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.