Eadie F. McAlpine, 96, of Wood River, formerly of North Platte, passed away peacefully on Feb 27, 2017 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Wood River.

She was born April 12, 1920 in Grand Island to Knud H. Aabel and Luella A. Wion, where she grew up and graduated high school. Eadie attended the University of Washington. She returned to Grand Island, and then moved North Platte in 1968, where she lived the majority of her life thereafter.

She enjoyed conversing with friends, gardening, quilting, selling Avon, and lunch with girlfriends. Being a mother and grandmother was most important to her; a woman who was a lover, a hugger, a smile to always lead you in the right direction – with an iron fist and a kind word! She was united in marriage to Claude A. McAlpine.

She is survived by her children, Charline (Don) Evans of North Platte, Pete (Joyce) of Wood River, and Nancy (Jim) Mitchell of Ventura, CA; grandchildren, Tone Lange, Corey (Amy) Lange, Lorie (Jason) Luebbe, Karie (Doug) Tank, Randy (Lee) Mitchell and Aaron (Michelle) Mitchell; great grandchildren, Quenten and McKenzie Lange, Katlin and Alyssa Luebbe, Tavian and Cierra Tank, and Randy Mitchell Jr.; and other relatives.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. Cremation was chosen. Those wishing to sign her memorial book may do so from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home. Services will be held on Saturday March 4th at 11am at Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte, which is in care of the arrangements.