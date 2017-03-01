LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) â A 34-year-old man accused of raping two Lincoln women has been given 36 to 40 years in prison.

Online court records say Jaime Villasenor (HEYE’-may vee-uh-sehn-YOR’) was sentenced Tuesday in Lancaster County District Court. He’d pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted forcible sexual assault. Prosecutors had lowered the original charge in exchange for his pleas.

Court documents say he raped one of the women in November 2006 and raped the other in January 2007. Both women told investigators their attacker held a knife to their throats and threatened to cut them if they struggled.

Authorities say Villasenor returned to Lincoln after serving federal prison time for being in the country illegally. Authorities say a DNA sample taken from him matched DNA evidence found in the Lincoln cases.